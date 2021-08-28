Left Menu

Soccer-Crystal Palace sign midfielder Hughes from Watford

"Fans want to see players give 100% and that's the minimum I'll give," Hughes told Palace TV. "(Palace are) planning for the future and it's exciting times ahead.

Crystal Palace have signed midfielder Will Hughes from newly promoted Watford on a three-year-deal, the south London club announced on Saturday. Hughes spent the past four seasons at Watford, helping them to reach the FA Cup final in 2019 and making more than 100 appearances for the club.

He also played a key role in their promotion back to the Premier League last season, following Watford's relegation in 2020. "Fans want to see players give 100% and that's the minimum I'll give," Hughes told Palace TV.

"(Palace are) planning for the future and it's exciting times ahead. They're not just planning for the here and now, which is obviously important, but they've got a big project going on here so it's exciting to be part of it." Hughes is Palace manager Patrick Vieira's sixth signing of the transfer window, after the additions of Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Michael Olise, Remi Matthews and Conor Gallagher, signed on loan from Chelsea's under-23 team.

Palace face West Ham United in the Premier League later on Saturday.

