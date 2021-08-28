Left Menu

Verstappen leads final practice for Belgian GP, Hamilton 3rd

PTI | Spa-Francorchamps | Updated: 28-08-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 17:57 IST
Verstappen leads final practice for Belgian GP, Hamilton 3rd
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen led the third and final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

Verstappen was .95 seconds ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez, who signed a new one-year deal for next season, and 1.07 seconds ahead of Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

McLaren driver Lando Norris was fourth in slippery conditions as rain fell persistently on the 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Verstappen topped the second practice on Friday.

The championship leader Hamilton leads him by eight points in the standings after 11 races.

Verstappen leads him 5-4 in wins, 5-3 for pole positions and 4-3 for fastest laps.

Hamilton is chasing a fifth win at the Belgian GP and a record-extending 100th win overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021