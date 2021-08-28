Left Menu

Soccer-Pochettino has yet to decide if Messi will make Reims trip

"We need to analyse and we will decide later," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday. "They will probably be in the squad," he added, referring to Brazil striker Neymar, France's Kylian Mbappe and Messi. PSG said later that the squad would be announced on Sunday morning. Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 11.

Mauricio Pochettino (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Coach Mauricio Pochettino said he had not yet decided if Argentine forward Lionel Messi would be in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims although he would probably be included.

The 34-year-old Messi, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, has yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10. "We need to analyse and we will decide later," Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

"They will probably be in the squad," he added, referring to Brazil striker Neymar, France's Kylian Mbappe and Messi. PSG said later that the squad would be announced on Sunday morning.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 11. "He is very motivated. He's a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and to a new context," said Pochettino.

"He has the capacity to adapt to a new league."

