Motorcycling-Pol Espargaro wins pole with Quartararo third-fastest at Silverstone

Martin will be joined on the second row by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro. Former world champion Valentino Rossi, who is set to retire at the end of the season, will start eighth on his Petronas Yamaha.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:16 IST
The Spaniard topped qualifying ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pol Espargaro claimed his first pole position as a Repsol Honda rider after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday. The Spaniard topped qualifying ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo.

Rookie Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing looked set for pole by a healthy margin of 0.881 seconds but the lap time was cancelled after it emerged that he had completely missed turn eight, pushing him down to the fourth place. Martin will be joined on the second row by Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Former world champion Valentino Rossi, who is set to retire at the end of the season, will start eighth on his Petronas Yamaha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

