Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Belgium, Russell a stunning second

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 20:33 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen on pole in Belgium, Russell a stunning second
Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton will line up in third place for Mercedes with Australian Daniel Ricciardo, whose McLaren teammate Lando Norris crashed heavily, qualifying fourth. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position in a crash-delayed wet qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday with Williams driver George Russell taking a stunning second place on the grid.

Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton will line up in third place for Mercedes with Australian Daniel Ricciardo, whose McLaren teammate Lando Norris crashed heavily, qualifying fourth.

