Left Menu

Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants

PTI | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:06 IST
Messi prepares for first appearance for French giants
Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who has so far been rested following international duty, is also due to make his first appearance of the season. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

Lionel Messi trained on Saturday ahead of his highly anticipated debut for French giants Paris St-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner did not feature in the first three games of the Ligue 1 campaign after being given time to settle in the French capital and build up his fitness, but he is expected to play against Reims on Sunday.

Messi's ex-Barcelona team-mate Neymar, who has so far been rested following international duty, is also due to make his first appearance of the season.

Kylian M'Bappe was training as usual on Saturday, although he may have played his final game for the club as talks continue surrounding his dream move to Real Madrid.

However, reports in France claim PSG have rejected Real's second offer, worth 170 million euros, for the prolific forward.

PSG currently sit top of Ligue 1, having scored 10 goals in three wins from three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
2
More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their birth countries – UNICEF

More children than ever before live as migrants or refugees, outside their b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; Honduras to buy 2.7 million more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic particles -NHK; BioNTech eyes Rwanda, Senegal for malaria, tuberculosis vaccine production and more

Health News Roundup: Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metalli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021