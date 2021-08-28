The following are the top/expected stories at 2115 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-LD ENG Robinson blows away India as England win by innings and 76 runs Leeds, Aug 28 (PTI) Pacer Ollie Robinson engineered a middle-order collapse with the second new ball as England completed a facile innings and 76 run victory against India on the fourth day of the third Test, here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-KOHLI-PANT We will give Pant all the space that he needs, says Kohli Leeds, Aug 28 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday backed under-fire wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, saying the team management will give him all the space that he needs in the remainder of the five-Test series against England. SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-KOHLI Don't believe extra batsman gives balance but will work on rotation of fast bowlers: Kohli Leeds, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday vowed to continue with five specialist bowlers despite their big defeat against England in the third Test but hinted at a rejig in attack for the fourth game by factoring in the workload of speed merchants.

SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-ROBINSON Learnt wobble seam delivery from Jimmy: Robinson Leeds, Aug 28 (PTI) England pacer Ollie Robinson on Saturday said his legendary teammate James Anderson helped him in tweaking his wobble grip ball technique and it gave him a perfect result in the third Test against India.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-TT-LD IND Table Tennis player Bhavinaben Patel scripts history, storms into Paralympics final Tokyo, Aug 28 (PTI) Bhavinaben Patel continued to script history as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-MITHALI-POWAR We are focussed on ODI World Cup, Australia tour is good preparation: Mithali and Powar New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj and coach Ramesh Powar on Saturday said the side is currently focussed on next year's World Cup and the tour of Australia will serve as ideal preparation for the mega event.

SPO-BOX-ASIAN-IND 3 more Indians in final of Asian youth boxing; country set for big medal haul New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) World youth bronze-medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) was among three Indian male boxers who advanced to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships in Dubai.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-BHAVINABEN-INTERVIEW Food or no food, sleep or no sleep but table tennis at all times: Bhavinaben's mantra to Paralympics success By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A robot with advanced features was at hand whenever long-time coach ''Lallan ji'' (Lalan Doshi) was not.

SPO-CRI-IND-VENGSARKAR Indian team should play Surya at Oval as sixth batsman: Dilip Vengsarkar By Nikhil Bapat Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar strongly advocated the inclusion of stylish Mumbaikar Suryakumar Yadav as the sixth specialist batsman in the fourth Test against England, starting September 2.

SPO-CRI-IND-FAN-INTRUDER Stadium intruder 'Jarvo69' fined and banned for life from Headingley, confirms Yorkshire county By Kushan Sarkar New Delh/Leeds, Aug 28 (PTI) YouTuber Daniel Jarvis aka 'Jarvo69', who has intruded into the field of play during the last Test match at Lord's and the ongoing Headingley game, will be banned for life on charges of security breach, English county sources said on Saturday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-ARCHERY-IND Rakesh sails into pre-quarters, Shyam Sundar exits Tokyo, Aug 28 (PTI) Rakesh Kumar continued his impressive run of form to storm into the pre-quarterfinals while his teammate Shyam Sundar Swami made a second round exit as Indian compound archers had a mixed day at the Paralympic Games here on Saturday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-TT-PATEL-COMMENTS I don't consider myself as disabled: Bhavinaben Patel Tokyo, Aug 28 (PTI) Assured of at least a Paralympic silver medal after reaching the table tennis finals here, India's Bhavinaben Patel on Saturday said she doesn't consider herself as disabled and her performance at the Tokyo Games proves that ''nothing is impossible''.

SPO-CRI-ASHES-ENG-PULLOUT England face mass withdrawal before Ashes owing to Australia's hard quarantine rules Sydney, Aug 28 (PTI) As many as 10 England players could be forced to pull out of the Ashes tour of Australia if an agreement is not arrived at over travel and quarantine arrangements for their families.

SPO-GOLF-IND-SHUBHANKAR Sharma T-22, Chawrasia misses cut at European Masters Crans Montana (Switzerland), Aug 28 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a second successive two-under 68 to make the cut at the Omega European Masters but SSP Chawrasia missed the weekend action. SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Vani T-18, Aditi is T-26 after opening round in Sweden Fiskebackskil (Sweden), Aug 28 (PTI) Indian women golfers Vani Kapoor and Aditi Ashok carded two-over 71 and three-over 72 respectively to lie tied 18th and tied 26th after the opening round of the Didriksons Skafto Open here.

SPO-CRI-T10-DUPLESSIS Faf du Plessis named Bangla Tigers’ Icon and captain for Abu Dhabi T10 Dubai, Aug 28 (PTI) Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was on Saturday named the icon and captain of the Bangla Tigers ahead of the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

SPO-FOOT-FCBENGALURU-SQUAD FC Bengaluru United retain 13 players for upcoming domestic season Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) FC Bengaluru United have released a list of 13 retained players ahead of the 2021-22 domestic season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)