Soccer-West Ham top Premier League after 2-2 draw with Palace

After two goalless outings for Palace so far this season, Gallagher finally got his side's first league goal under new boss Patrick Viera 13 minutes into the second half, scooping the ball home from a tight angle. The Hammers went back in front when Joachim Andersen was out-muscled under a high ball by Antonio, who slammed the ball home to register his 50th Premier League goal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-08-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:37 IST
Midfielder Conor Gallagher scored the first two league goals of the season for Crystal Palace as they held West Ham United to a 2-2 draw in an entertaining derby at the London Stadium on Saturday. The point lifted the Hammers to first place in the Premier League table, though David Moyes's side will feel that they could have taken all three points against a Palace side that struggled to deal with their high press.

West Ham took the lead six minutes before the break with a brilliantly-worked goal as Said Benrahma set Michail Antonio free through the middle and he and Pablo Fornals exchanged some intricate passes in the box before Fornals scored with a simple finish. After two goalless outings for Palace so far this season, Gallagher finally got his side's first league goal under new boss Patrick Viera 13 minutes into the second half, scooping the ball home from a tight angle.

The Hammers went back in front when Joachim Andersen was out-muscled under a high ball by Antonio, who slammed the ball home to register his 50th Premier League goal. The lead lasted only a couple of minutes as Gallagher levelled again with a beautiful turn in the box and a low finish to the bottom left-hand corner to make it 2-2 and grab a share of the spoils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

