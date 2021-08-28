Left Menu

Soccer-Leicester condemn Norwich to third straight loss

But Leicester grabbed their second when Vardy set up Albrighton whose deflected shot flew past Norwich keeper Tim Krul. Kenny McLean headed in a corner for what Norwich thought was a late equaliser but VAR ruled that team mate Todd Cantwell had been in an offside position.

Marc Albrighton struck a 76th minute winner as Leicester City condemned promoted Norwich City to a third straight defeat with a 2-1 win at Carrow Road on Saturday. Jamie Vardy had fired Leicester ahead with a superbly taken goal in the eighth minute before Teemu Pukki brought the home side level from the penalty spot just before the break.

