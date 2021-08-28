Soccer-Saints earn point with late penalty in 2-2 draw at Newcastle

Left Menu

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday - a result that leaves both teams still waiting for their first win of the season.

Reuters | Newcastle | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 21:46 IST
Saints were awarded the penalty in the dying minutes after a VAR intervention, with Jamaal Lascelles adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong as he was about to shoot. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scored a 96th-minute penalty to earn his side a dramatic 2-2 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday - a result that leaves both teams still waiting for their first win of the season. Saints were awarded the penalty in the dying minutes after a VAR intervention, with Jamaal Lascelles adjudged to have fouled Adam Armstrong as he was about to shoot.

Newcastle, who lost to West Ham United and Aston Villa in their opening two games, were on the verge of victory after Allan Saint-Maximin scored on the counter-attack in the 91st minute to give them the lead for the second time. Callum Wilson had opened the scoring for the home side in the 55th minute with a diving header, but midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi equalised for Southampton when he bundled Nathan Redmond's cross over the line in the 74th.

The result earned 15th-placed Newcastle their first point of the season, while Southampton is two spots higher on two points after a defeat and two draws.

