Italy to eliminate COVID-19 quarantine for vaccinated and negative UK travellers
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy will eliminate on Aug. 31 a five-day mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for travellers from the United Kingdom who have completed the vaccination cycle and can show a negative test, a health ministry statement said on Saturday.
Existing restrictions for travellers from other countries will remain in place, the statement added.
