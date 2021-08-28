Left Menu

Jadeja taken to hospital for precautionary scan for suspected knee injury

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:12 IST
Jadeja taken to hospital for precautionary scan for suspected knee injury
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Saturday taken to a hospital in Leeds for precautionary scans to know the extent of a knee injury he sustained during the third Test against England.

Jadeja, who has played all the three Test matches, apparently hurt his knee while fielding during the England innings on the second day of the match that India lost by an innings and 76 runs.

Jadeja posted a picture of himself, wearing hospital apparel, on his Instagram page with the caption ''Not a good place to be at''.

As of now, the Indian team management doesn't seem to be too worried as it might not be ''very serious''.

The Indian team is supposed to leave for London on August 30 and if the scan reports do not reveal anything major, Jadeja will accompany the team.

The fourth Test starts on September 2 at the Oval and there is a possibility of senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin replacing Jadeja on a track that is known to offer help to the slow bowlers.

Ashwin had played a County game for Surrey before the Test series, taking six wickets in an innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021