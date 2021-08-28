Left Menu

NBA-NBA to require referees to have coronavirus vaccine

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will require referees working games during the coming season to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the league said on Saturday. The announcement comes after the league and the National Basketball Referees Association reached an agreement, which will not enforce the requirement for referees with religious or medical exemptions. The referees have also agreed to take any recommended booster shots.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2021 23:49 IST
NBA-NBA to require referees to have coronavirus vaccine

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will require referees working games during the coming season to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the league said on Saturday. The announcement comes after the league and the National Basketball Referees Association reached an agreement, which will not enforce the requirement for referees with religious or medical exemptions.

The referees have also agreed to take any recommended booster shots. "Any referee who does not get vaccinated and is not exempt will be ineligible to work games," the league said in a statement.

The NBA will require all coaches and staff who interact with players to take the vaccine, The Athletic reported on Friday. The move comes as a growing number of arenas have said they will require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend games when the 2021-2022 regular season starts on Oct. 19.

The players, who are represented by a powerful National Basketball Players Association, are not required to be vaccinated but 90% of the players already are, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told Yahoo Sports last month.

Also Read: India storm into final of mixed 4X400m relay in U-20 World Athletics Championships

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

Tennis-Andreescu hoping her return to U.S. Open marks a return to form

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021