Soccer-Immobile fires treble as Lazio hit Spezia for six

Ciro Immobile's hat-trick inspired Lazio to a 6-1 thrashing of Spezia as the Rome club made it two wins from two at the start of the new Serie A season in style on Saturday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-08-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 00:10 IST
Ciro Immobile's hat-trick inspired Lazio to a 6-1 thrashing of Spezia as the Rome club made it two wins from two at the start of the new Serie A season in style on Saturday. The visitors did take the lead in the fourth minute, with Daniele Verde on hand at the back post to tap home, but that lasted less than one minute as Immobile pounced to level.

The Italy striker then arrowed a brilliant strike into the net to give his side the advantage inside 15 minutes, before missing a penalty just before the break. Immobile almost immediately completed a hat-trick though as he made it 3-1 in first-half stoppage time.

Lazio's close-season signing Felipe Anderson raced clear to add a fourth two minutes into the second period, before Spezia's task was made all the more difficult after Kelvin Amian was sent off in the 54th minute. Elseid Hysaj and Luis Alberto completed the rout as Maurizio Sarri's men climbed to the top of the standings, above Inter Milan on goal difference.

In Saturday's other early kickoff, last season's top Serie A scorers Atalanta were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Bologna in Bergamo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

