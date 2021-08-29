Left Menu

Sevilla had to make do with a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Elche in LaLiga on Sunday, ending their 100% start to the season.

29-08-2021
Soccer-Elche frustrate pacesetters Sevilla in draw

Sevilla had to make do with a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Elche in LaLiga on Sunday, ending their 100% start to the season. Elche, who avoided relegation on the final day of last term,, took the lead through centre back Enzo Roco in the 11th minute after an exquisite through ball from Fidel Chaves.

Sevilla levelled in the 40th with a header from last season's top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri and went all out for the win late in the game. New striker Rafa Mir had two good chances to snatch victory, skying a first-time strike from inside the area before heading over the bar with the final opportunity of the game deep in stoppage time.

Sevilla have seven points from their opening three games after beating Rayo Vallecano 3-0 and Getafe 1-0 while Elche have two. Real Sociedad beat Levante 1-0 at home thanks to an Ander Barrenetxea strike shortly before halftime to reach six points and end the visitors unbeaten start to the campaign.

