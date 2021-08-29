Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham sign France defender Zouma from Chelsea

West Ham United have signed France defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on a four-year contract, the two Premier League clubs announced on Saturday.

Zouma made 151 appearances in all competitions after joining St Etienne in 2014. Image Credit: ANI
West Ham United have signed France defender Kurt Zouma from Chelsea on a four-year contract, the two Premier League clubs announced on Saturday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that West Ham would pay about 25 million pounds ($34.42 million) for the 26-year-old centre back.

"(Zouma) is a player we have tracked for some time, and we have taken great care and diligence to make the transfer happen. He was always our first choice and I'm very happy that he's now our player," West Ham manager David Moyes said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/august/28-august/france-international-defender-kurt-zouma-joins-west-ham-united. Zouma made 36 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions last season, helping the team win the Champions League title and finish fourth in the Premier League.

Zouma made 151 appearances in all competitions after joining St Etienne in 2014. He also had loan stints with Stoke City and Everton after suffering a serious knee injury in 2016. "I just felt like he (Moyes) really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that's started the season very, very well," said Zouma.

"With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year -- and I want to help the team do that." West Ham is currently top of the Premier League table with two wins and a draw from three matches, having been held 2-2 at home by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7264 pounds)

