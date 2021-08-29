Soccer-Elche frustrate pacesetters Sevilla in draw

Sevilla had to make do with a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Elche in LaLiga on Sunday, ending their 100% start to the season.

Elche, who avoided relegation on the final day of the last term, took the lead through the centre back Enzo Roco in the 11th minute after an exquisite through ball from Fidel Chaves. Sevilla midfielder had hit the post in the opening few minutes when he pounced on a loose ball in the area and the visitors eventually levelled in the 40th with a header from last season's top scorer Youssef En-Nesyri.

Sevilla dominated the second half, with En-Nesyri twice going close to scoring again, and Julen Lopetegui's side forced Elche to defend deep in their half in the latter stages of the game. New striker Rafa Mir had two good chances to snatch victory, skying a first-time strike from inside the area before heading over the bar with the final opportunity of the game deep in stoppage time.

Leaders Sevilla has seven points from their opening three games, while Elche has two. "The point feels like very little," said Lopetegui.

"In the second half, they didn't have a shot and barely came close to having one. We controlled the game, stopped our opponent from playing as they wanted to but we couldn't score again. "We played well enough and had enough chances to win."

Real Sociedad beat Levante 1-0 at home thanks to an Ander Barrenetxea strike shortly before halftime to reach six points and end the visitors' unbeaten start to the campaign.

