Left Menu

Soccer-Carvajal volley gives Real Madrid second win of season

Betis had a chance to snatch an equaliser deep in added time and Madrid were grateful to keeper Thibaut Courtois for getting across goal to keep out a low drive from Martin Montoya. Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side have seven points after their first three games, all of which have been away, having beaten Alaves 4-1 and drawn 3-3 with Levante. Betis have two points and remain without a win.

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 29-08-2021 03:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 03:32 IST
Soccer-Carvajal volley gives Real Madrid second win of season
Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side have seven points after their first three games, all of which have been away, having beaten Alaves 4-1 and drawn 3-3 with Levante. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal celebrated his return from a long injury layoff by firing his side to a 1-0 win at Real Betis in LaLiga on Saturday. Carvajal volleyed home a cross from Karim Benzema to break the deadlock in the 61st minute in his first start for Real since April after missing most of last season and the European Championship due to a series of injuries.

Carvajal struck immediately after Betis had squandered a glorious chance to take the lead when they won the ball deep in the visitors' half but striker Juanmi misplaced a pass when he had the opportunity to shoot. Betis had a chance to snatch an equaliser deep in added time and Madrid were grateful to keeper Thibaut Courtois for getting across the goal to keep out a low drive from Martin Montoya.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid side have seven points after their first three games, all of which have been away, having beaten Alaves 4-1 and drawn 3-3 with Levante. Betis have two points and remain without a win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global
4
SpaceX cargo mission rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather - NASA

SpaceX cargo mission rescheduled for Sunday over bad weather - NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021