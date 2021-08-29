Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health

Players' mental health is in focus as the U.S. Open kicks off Monday, after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka led the charge for her fellow athletes this year. The 23-year-old withdrew from the French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to attend media conferences, which she said had an adverse impact on her mental health, and disclosed she had suffered from depression for years.

Soccer-Liverpool condemn fans for homophobic chants aimed at Chelsea

Liverpool have condemned supporters who sang homophobic chants targeting opponents Chelsea during Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield. The latest incidents follow Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's criticism of the club's fans for homophobic chants aimed at Norwich City's Billy Gilmour last week.

Soccer-Ten-man Chelsea hold on for point at Liverpool

Ten-man Chelsea delivered a fine defensive display as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday after defender Reece James was sent off just before halftime of the Premier League clash. Having gone in at the break at 1-1 and down a man, European champions Chelsea were pleased at picking up a point against title chasing rivals as they maintained their unbeaten start.

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccinated after fine

Two days after Isaiah McKenzie was fined nearly $15,000 for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver shared an image on social media showing he had received his first vaccine shot. McKenzie shared the image in an Instagram story with the caption, "For the greater good."

LAPD releases body cam footage from arrest of Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes

The Los Angeles Police Department released body cam footage from the July arrest of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes that shows an officer kneeling on his neck as Hayes says, "I can't breathe." The video also shows an officer using a stun gun on Hayes' chest as other officers held him down and attempted to subdue him.

Soccer - Ronaldo set to complete Man United return after day of high transfer drama

Manchester United capped a day of high-transfer drama by agreeing a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club, after rivals Manchester City had a reported change of heart. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical, but the 36-year-old appears set to leave Juventus to re-join the club where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009.

Two Afghan athletes arrive in Tokyo for Paralympics

Two Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to compete in the 2020 Paralympics after one of them made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul so she could take part in the Games. Zakia Khudadadi, a Taekwondo athlete, and track athlete Hossain Rasouli were evacuated from the Afghan capital a week ago and landed in Tokyo on a flight from Paris, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said in a statement.

Soccer-Basic errors and worrying lack of fight plunge Arsenal into more peril

We have been here before with Arsenal. Ten years to the day since Arsene Wenger's Gunners suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford, a dispirited and error-strewn Arsenal side were again thrashed in Manchester, this time by Premier League champions City.

Tennis - Djokovic faces now-or-never moment at U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic hesitated to call the U.S. Open a now-or-never moment, but the history-hunting Serb noted on Friday that an opportunity for a calendar year Grand Slam could be one of them. The fact that only two male tennis players - Rod Laver and Don Budge - have ever achieved the feat underscores just how rare such moments are.

NBA-NBA to require referees to have coronavirus vaccine

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will require referees working games during the coming season to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the league said on Saturday. The announcement comes after the league and the National Basketball Referees Association reached an agreement, which will not enforce the requirement for referees with religious or medical exemptions.

