Soccer-Palmeiras snap winless streak against Athletico Paranaense

Palmeiras defeated Athletico Paranaense 2-1 at home on Saturday to snap a four-game winless streak and draw within striking distance of Brazilian league-leaders Atlético Mineiro. It was the fifth straight defeat for Athletico Paranaense. Palmeiras had dropped three in a row, falling out of first place, but now pull within three points of Atlético Mineiro, who play Bragantino on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 08:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 08:22 IST
Palmeiras defeated Athletico Paranaense 2-1 at home on Saturday to snap a four-game winless streak and draw within striking distance of Brazilian league-leaders Atlético Mineiro. Palmeiras opened the scoring at Allianz Parque with a header from Luan off a corner and carried the lead into halftime.

The visitors drew even for just five minutes in the second half before Rony, fresh off the bench, scored the go-ahead goal against his former club. It was the fifth straight defeat for Athletico Paranaense.

Palmeiras had dropped three in a row, falling out of first place, but now pull within three points of Atlético Mineiro, who play Bragantino on Sunday.

