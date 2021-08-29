Bhavina Patel has done nation proud:Rahul Gandhi
The entire country is proud of you Bhavina Patel Ji. Congratulations and best wishes for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis in Tokyo Paralympics with your stunning and historic performance, she said on Twitter.PTI SKC DV DV
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lauded table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and said she has done the nation proud.
Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final here. ''Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal. India applauds your achievement. You've done the nation proud,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Patel for her achievement and said the entire nation is proud of her. ''The entire country is proud of you Bhavina Patel Ji. Congratulations and best wishes for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis in Tokyo Paralympics with your stunning and historic performance,'' she said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi's handle
I-Day: 20 ITBP troops awarded medals for bravely fighting Chinese PLA in Ladakh
Twitter ex-India chief Maheshwari looks forward to leverage country's experience to drive revenue growth in new markets
Twitter unlocks Rahul Gandhi a/c after he submits consent letter of rape victim's family to use images
Twitter pauses its account verification programme rollout