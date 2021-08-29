Left Menu

Every medal we win will inspire millions into sport: Tendulkar after Bhavina's historic silver in Paralympics

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar praised paddler Bhavina Patel for winning a silver in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics and said every medal India win will "inspire millions into the sport".

Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi). Image Credit: ANI
Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary is observed as the National Sports Day in the country on August 29. Tendulkar termed Bhavina's silver medal win as "wonderful news" for all Indians on the occasion of National Sports Day. "What a wonderful news for all on #NationalSportsDay. Congratulations on the silver medal @BhavinaPatel6. This is a historic achievement! Every medal we win will inspire millions into the sport, & sow the seeds for more medals in future. Good start for us at #Paralympics," Tendulkar tweeted.

Tokyo Olympics medallists and ace wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia also congratulated paddler Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the ongoing Paralympics Games. "India's first medal in the ongoing Paralympics is here! Congratulations Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis! We are so happy and proud of you," Dahiya tweeted.

Bajrang praised Bhavina and said what could have been a better way of celebrating National Sports Day than to win a silver on August 29. "What better way to celebrate National Sports Day. Congratulations #BhavinaPatel The whole country is proud of you," Bajrang tweeted.

With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

