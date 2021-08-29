Left Menu

Soccer-London Stadium pitch below Premier League standard, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes criticised the quality of the London Stadium pitch after his side were held to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 11:26 IST
Soccer-London Stadium pitch below Premier League standard, says Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes criticised the quality of the London Stadium pitch after his side were held to a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday. Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher scored his team's first two league goals of the season as they ended West Ham's perfect start to the season in an entertaining London derby.

"We didn't pass the ball as well as we did the other night. There's several reasons for that... The pitch at the London Stadium is really, really poor. It's not an excuse because we played very well on it on Monday night (against Leicester City)," Moyes said. "Today in the dry, a bit of heat it is not good. You could probably see the amount of times the ball bounced over people's heads and it was very high off the ground. I think we never really got a good enough rhythm in our play.

"I've not enjoyed the quality of the pitch at all, and I've known about it. Even the first game I wasn't happy about it. It's just not good enough, it is certainly below Premier League standards at the moment." West Ham are currently joint top of the Premier League table as they head into the first international break of the season. They will take on Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Sept. 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021