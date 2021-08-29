Left Menu

Passion for sports greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the passion for sports in the youth of the country at the present times is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 11:45 IST
Passion for sports greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand: PM Modi
Major Dhyan Chand (Image: Jay Shah's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the passion for sports in the youth of the country at the present times is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. Dhyan Chand was a legendary hockey player known for his magical hockey skills. He was part of the Indian hockey team which struck gold in the Olympics of 1928, 1932, and 1936.

"This year we won an Olympic medal in hockey after four decades. You can imagine how happy Major Dhyan Chand must be today. We're seeing love for sports in the youth today. This passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand," said the Prime Minister on his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Earlier this month, PM Modi announced that the Khel Ratna award will now be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

This came a day after the Indian men's hockey team won the Bronze medal after 41 years at the Olympic Games. PM Modi also said only through participation India can attain the heights in sports it deserves.

"We must not let this momentum stop. Our sports grounds in villages, towns, cities must be full. Only through the participation of all, India can attain the height in sports it deserves," said PM Modi. On August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Dhyan Chand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021