Left Menu

Guj govt to give Rs 3 cr to Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:24 IST
Guj govt to give Rs 3 cr to Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Sunday announced a Rs 3 crore reward for paddler Bhavina Patel for her historic silver medal win at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Patel, who hails from Sundhiya village in Gujarat's Mehsana district, on Sunday went down 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou to win the silver medal in her maiden Paralympic Games.

''Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has congratulated Bhavina Patel, daughter of Mehsana district of Gujarat, for making the country proud by her outstanding achievements in table tennis at the Paralympic Games,'' the Chief Minister's Office said in a note.

It said the CM has announced an award of Rs 3 crore as an incentive to Patel under the state government's 'Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana' for making Gujarat and India proud at the global level with her sports skills.

Patel, who was diagnosed with polio when she was 12-month-old, had defeated world no 3 Miao Zhang of China 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semi-final showdown on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021