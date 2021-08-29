Left Menu

Ishan Pandita completes move away from FC Goa

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Sunday said that Ishan Pandita has completed a move away from the club after it agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee.The 23-year-old departs the Gaurs after a season with the club. His lone season at FC Goa saw him score four goals in nine appearances in the ISL.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-08-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 13:33 IST
Ishan Pandita completes move away from FC Goa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Sunday said that Ishan Pandita has completed a move away from the club after it agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee.

The 23-year-old departs the Gaurs after a season with the club. His lone season at FC Goa saw him score four goals in nine appearances in the ISL. He played a further six games in the AFC Champions League.

''Ishan communicated to the club during the course of the summer that he would like to explore other opportunities keeping his personal growth in mind,'' Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said in a media statement issued by the club.

''When the other club expressed their interest with a suitable proposal, we felt it in the best interest of all parties involved to accept the offer factoring above all of Ishan's wish to continue to seek more playing time.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021