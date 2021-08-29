Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close. Matt Chapman homered, Tony Kemp had two hits, including an RBI single, and a third Oakland run scored on a balk as the A's snapped a six-game losing streak that had equaled the length of the one they had to open the season.

Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated

Andy Murray said receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is about looking out for the health of the "wider public" and he hopes tennis players who are reluctant to get the jab will come around to seeing its many upsides. Murray's comments come ahead of the start of the U.S. Open in New York next week, where organizers on Friday said fans must show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds. The athletes themselves are not required to be vaccinated.

Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health

Players' mental health is in focus as the U.S. Open kicks off Monday after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka led the charge for her fellow athletes this year. The 23-year-old withdrew from the French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to attend media conferences, which she said had an adverse impact on her mental health, and disclosed she had suffered from depression for years.

NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Bills past Packers

Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers. The Bills finished the preseason 3-0.

Cricket-England captain Root backs team to build on Headingley win

England captain Joe Root has said his team has the quality to consistently deliver performances similar to their crushing win over India in the third Test at Headingley on Saturday. England, after being comprehensively outplayed in the second Test at Lord's, thrashed the visitors by an innings and 76 runs to level the five-test series at 1-1.

IPC says Afghan athletes to focus on Tokyo Games, no media access

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Sunday that the well-being and mental health of two newly arrived Afghan athletes are its top priority, and the pair will not be speaking to media during the Paralympic Games. Zakai Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to compete in the 2020 Paralympics after Khudadadi made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.

LAPD releases body cam footage from arrest of Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes

The Los Angeles Police Department released bodycam footage from the July arrest of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes that shows an officer kneeling on his neck as Hayes says, "I can't breathe." The video also shows an officer using a stun gun on Hayes' chest as other officers held him down and attempted to subdue him.

Soccer - Ronaldo set to complete Man United return after day of high transfer drama

Manchester United capped a day of high-transfer drama by agreeing on a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club, after rivals Manchester City had a reported change of heart. The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa, and a medical, but the 36-year-old appears set to leave Juventus to re-join the club where he won eight major trophies between 2003-2009.

Soccer-Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms Kante injury

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante aggravated an existing ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool, manager Thomas Tuchel said, leading to the France international being substituted at half-time. Kante initially picked up the injury in the warm-up ahead of the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month and was not involved in Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace as a precaution.

NBA-NBA to require referees to have coronavirus vaccine

The National Basketball Association (NBA) will require referees working games during the coming season to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the league said on Saturday. The announcement comes after the league and the National Basketball Referees Association reached an agreement, which will not enforce the requirement for referees with religious or medical exemptions.

