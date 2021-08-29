Soccer-Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip
Reuters | Reims | Updated: 29-08-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 14:43 IST
Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said on Sunday.
The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for the third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.
