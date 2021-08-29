Left Menu

Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale lose Cleveland Championships final

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale lost to Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doubles event final of the Cleveland Championships.

ANI | Cleveland | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:14 IST
Sania Mirza, Christina Mchale lose Cleveland Championships final
Sania Mirza (Photo: WTATennis.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale lost to Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doubles event final of the Cleveland Championships. The Indo-American pair suffered a straight-sets hammering by 7-5, 6-3 in the title match of the WTA 250 tournament on Saturday night (local time) that lasted for just under an hour and 30 minutes.

Mirza and her partner from the USA gave the Japanese duo a very tough battle in the opening set of the match. A break in the seventh game pegged them back, Sania Mirza and Christina McHale restored parity in the very next game. But the duo once again fell short in the 11th game as another break handed Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara the opening set, as per Olympics.com. With an early break in the second set, the top-seed Japanese duo provided no respite to their opponents and stormed towards the title rather easily.

Sania Mirza will next head to New York for the US Open as the Indian tennis ace has been handed a wildcard entry into the women's doubles of the season's final Grand Slam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021