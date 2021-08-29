Left Menu

Premier League club Burnley confirm signing of Cornet

Burnley Football Club on Sunday completed the transfer of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Olympique Lyonnais.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:42 IST
Premier League club Burnley confirm signing of Cornet
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Burnley Football Club on Sunday completed the transfer of Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Olympique Lyonnais. Cornet joins the Clarets from the Ligue 1 club on a five-year deal following completion of a medical.

Cornet, in an official release, said: "I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world." "I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve," he added.

The versatile 24-year-old, who can operate in several attacking and defensive roles on either flank, will link up with Sean Dyche's squad following the international break. Cornet joins after a successful seven-year spell with Lyon, in which he scored 51 goals.

One of the largest transfer deals in Burnley's history, the signing of Cornet continues a productive transfer window for the Clarets following the arrival of Nathan Collins, Wayne Hennessey and Aaron Lennon. He will become the Clarets' first Ivory Coast international and is in the squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Cameroon before joining Dyche's squad as they compete in a sixth successive Premier League season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021