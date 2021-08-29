Left Menu

Soccer-McGinn to sit out Scotland game due to COVID-19

Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine," McGinn said https://twitter.com/jmcginn7/status/1431913687410003970 on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:50 IST
John McGinn will miss Scotland's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Denmark after testing positive for COVID-19, the Aston Villa midfielder said on Sunday. McGinn was left out of Villa's squad for their last two matches, a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday and a 6-0 win over Barrow in the League Cup in midweek.

The 26-year-old said he would also not be able to play for Scotland in their first match of the international break against Denmark at Parken Stadium on Wednesday. "Disappointed to miss out on the last two matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine," McGinn said https://twitter.com/jmcginn7/status/1431913687410003970 on Twitter.

Scotland, who are second in Group F on five points, four behind Denmark, also host Moldova on Saturday before travelling to Vienna to take on fourth-placed Austria on Sept. 7.

