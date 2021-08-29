Soccer-Burnley sign Ivory Coast international Cornet from Lyon

Left Menu

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has joined Burnley from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:51 IST
Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has joined Burnley from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the transfer fee for Cornet was close to Burnley's joint club record of 15 million pounds ($20.65 million) for defender Ben Gibson and striker Chris Wood.

The versatile 24-year-old Cornet scored 51 goals for Lyon during a seven-year spell and can operate in attacking and defensive roles on either flank. "I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world," Cornet told the club's website https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/clarets-complete-cornet-capture.

"I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve." He becomes Burnley's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, defender Nathan Collins and winger Aaron Lennon. Cornet would join manager Sean Dyche's squad after the international break, the club said.

Burnley host Leeds United in the Premier League later on Sunday. ($1 = 0.7264 pounds)

