Left Menu

Puducherry LG greets Bhavinaben Patel for winning silver at Paralympics

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday congratulated Bhavinaben Patel for winning a silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics. In her message, the Lt Governor said Bhavinaben Patel has scripted history and has brought fame and glory to the nation with her splendid performance. Soundararajan said she saluted Patel for her historic performance.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 15:59 IST
Puducherry LG greets Bhavinaben Patel for winning silver at Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympic medallist Bhavina Patel (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday congratulated Bhavinaben Patel for winning a silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics. In her message, the Lt Governor said Bhavinaben Patel has scripted history and has brought fame and glory to the nation with her splendid performance. Soundararajan said she saluted Patel for her historic performance. Bhavinaben lost the final on Sunday but capped a memorable campaign with a historic silver. The 34-year old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles Class 4 summit clash which lasted 19 minutes. PTI Cor SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021