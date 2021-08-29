Puducherry LG greets Bhavinaben Patel for winning silver at Paralympics

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday congratulated Bhavinaben Patel for winning a silver medal in table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics. In her message, the Lt Governor said Bhavinaben Patel has scripted history and has brought fame and glory to the nation with her splendid performance. Soundararajan said she saluted Patel for her historic performance. Bhavinaben lost the final on Sunday but capped a memorable campaign with a historic silver. The 34-year old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles Class 4 summit clash which lasted 19 minutes. PTI Cor SS SS

