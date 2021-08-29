Left Menu

Ligue 1: Messi set to make his PSG debut against Reims

Argentine striker Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) later today as he has been named in the team squad for the upcoming match against Reims.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 16:32 IST
Ligue 1: Messi set to make his PSG debut against Reims
Argentine striker Lionel Messi (Photo/ PSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Argentine striker Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) later today as he has been named in the team squad for the upcoming match against Reims. Messi has been named in the squad alongside both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and this could be the first time that these three lineups together for a club, reported Goal.com.

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino had earlier confirmed that Messi, Mbappe and Neymar would be in his plans for the Reims game. "They have trained well and we will analyse the situation, we have not yet named the squad. They will certainly be part of the squad, but we do not know yet if they will play from the start," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

Messi had moved to PSG earlier this month and he signed a two-year contract after bringing an end to his 21-year career at Barcelona. The striker had begun full training last week and he should now be in condition for PSG's latest Ligue 1 outing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021