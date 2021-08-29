Left Menu

Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump in Paralympics

American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m. This was Indias second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in womens singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

Updated: 29-08-2021 17:51 IST
Nishad Kumar (file image) Image Credit: ANI
India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m. This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

