Nishad Kumar wins silver in men's high jump in Paralympics

India's Nishad Kumar clinched a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event in the Tokyo Paralympics with an Asian record effort here on Sunday.

Kumar cleared 2.06m to win the silver and set an Asian record. American Dallas Wise was also awarded a silver as he and Kumar cleared the same height of 2.06m. Another American, Roderick Townsend won the gold with a world record jump of 2.15m. This was India's second medal of the Games after Bhavinaben Patel won a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 event on Sunday.

