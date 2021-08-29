Left Menu

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated para-athlete Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:02 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Anurag Thakur congratulates Nishad Kumar for silver medal win
Nishad Kumar wins silver (Photo/ Anurag Thakur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated para-athlete Nishad Kumar for his silver medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Kumar clinched the silver at the high jump event, creating a new Asian record of 2.06m and marking the second silver for India.

"Nishad jumps to glory Second place medal ! Congratulations Champ @nishad_hj! We've just won 2nd medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics ! High Jump T47 Final, 2.06m jump which equals Asian Record set by him in 2021," tweeted Thakur. USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

India's Rampal Chahar finished at the fifth spot with a jump of 1.94m. Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

With this silver medal, Bhavina is the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put. (ANI)

