Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar grabs bronze in discus throw event, creates new Asian Record

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday in sports class F52 with an Asian Record.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:24 IST
Discus thrower Vinod Kumar (Photo/ PCI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Discus thrower Vinod Kumar won a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics here on Sunday in sports class F52 with an Asian Record. Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in all his six attempts. The best attempt was registered in the fifth try.

Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia's Velimir Sandor (19.98m). Earlier, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal.

In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete. USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two. Earlier in the day, India's para table tennis player Bhavina won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4.

With the silver medal, Bhavina became the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

