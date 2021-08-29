Left Menu

Soccer-Helander header gives Rangers 1-0 win over Celtic

The result left Rangers, who had won five of their previous six meetings against Celtic, third in the Scottish Premiership on nine points from four games after Helander headed home a Borna Barisic corner at the far post in the 67th minute. Celtic stayed sixth on six points after suffering their second league defeat of the season, having been beaten by Hearts 2-1 in their opening game.

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 29-08-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 18:34 IST
Soccer-Helander header gives Rangers 1-0 win over Celtic
  • Country:
  • Canada

Scottish champions Rangers stretched their unbeaten Old Firm run to seven games after a second-half goal by Swedish defender Filip Helander gave them a 1-0 win over Celtic in a fiercely contested derby on Sunday. The result left Rangers, who had won five of their previous six meetings against Celtic, third in the Scottish Premiership on nine points from four games after Helander headed home a Borna Barisic corner at the far post in the 67th minute.

Celtic stayed sixth on six points after suffering their second league defeat of the season, having been beaten by Hearts 2-1 in their opening game. Celtic came close in the 25th minute when Odsonne Edouard missed a loose-range sitter as he scuffed his shot wide before Ryan Kent hit the outside of the post from 20 metres at the other end.

Rangers dominated after the break and Helander sent a packed home crowd into raptures when he met Barisic's cross to steer it past former England goalkeeper Joe Hart, who got a touch but could not keep the ball out. Home keeper Robbie McCrorie twice denied Japanese forward Kyogo Furukashi an equaliser, rushing out to block him a minute after Rangers took the lead and then producing a superb reflex save in the 85th minute. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Clare Fallon)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021