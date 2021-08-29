Motor racing-Perez out of Belgian Grand Prix before the start

Left Menu

Red Bull suffered another blow to their Formula One constructors' championship challenge when Mexican Sergio Perez crashed out of the Belgian Grand Prix before the start on Sunday. Perez lost control on his way to the starting grid on a soaked and slippery track and skidded into the barriers at Les Combes. He climbed out after failing to get going again. "The right front suspension damage is too extreme for us to continue," Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley told race director Michael Masi.

Red Bull suffered another blow to their Formula One constructors' championship challenge when Mexican Sergio Perez crashed out of the Belgian Grand Prix before the start on Sunday. Perez lost control on his way to the starting grid on a soaked and slippery track and skidded into the barriers at Les Combes. He climbed out after failing to get going again.

"The right front suspension damage is too extreme for us to continue," Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley told race director Michael Masi. The race start at Spa-Francorchamps was delayed due to the weather.

Perez, whose contract extension for 2022 was announced on Friday, had qualified seventh with team mate Max Verstappen on pole position. Red Bull are 12 points behind leaders and reigning champions Mercedes in the standings.

"Obviously very disappointing not to be able to take a start -- just shows how tricky conditions are out there," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports television. "He reported he couldn’t really see anything and unfortunately the car just got away from him. It’s a great shame for Checo and the team not to be starting the race."

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

