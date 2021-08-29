Tokyo Paralympics: Turning out to be epic National Sports Day, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur after Vinod Kumar's bronze win

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated para-athlete Vinod Kumar for winning a bronze medal in the discus throw event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "This is turning out to be an epic National Sports Day ! #IND has won it's 3rd Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics . #VinodKumar delivered a winning throw !Well done & heartiest congratulations!!! Third place medal in Discus Throw F-52 Final event. New Asian Record at 19.91m," tweeted Thakur.

India's Deputy Chef de Mission (CDM) Arhan Bagati also congratulated Vinod for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing event. "BRONZE MEDAL for Vinod Malik, Jai Hind," tweeted Bagati.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in all his six attempts. The best attempt was registered in the fifth try. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia's Velimir Sandor (19.98m).

Earlier, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete. USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

Today, para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver in the women's singles - Class 4 event. With the silver medal, Bhavina became the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put. (ANI)

