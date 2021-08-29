Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: Turning out to be epic National Sports Day, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur after Vinod Kumar's bronze win

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated para-athlete Vinod Kumar for winning a bronze medal in the discus throw event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 19:22 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: Turning out to be epic National Sports Day, says Union Minister Anurag Thakur after Vinod Kumar's bronze win
Vinod Kumar wins bronze (Photo/ Anurag Thakur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday congratulated para-athlete Vinod Kumar for winning a bronze medal in the discus throw event at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. "This is turning out to be an epic National Sports Day ! #IND has won it's 3rd Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics . #VinodKumar delivered a winning throw !Well done & heartiest congratulations!!! Third place medal in Discus Throw F-52 Final event. New Asian Record at 19.91m," tweeted Thakur.

India's Deputy Chef de Mission (CDM) Arhan Bagati also congratulated Vinod for winning a bronze medal at the ongoing event. "BRONZE MEDAL for Vinod Malik, Jai Hind," tweeted Bagati.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in all his six attempts. The best attempt was registered in the fifth try. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia's Velimir Sandor (19.98m).

Earlier, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. In the event, Nishad also went on to create an Asian Record and the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian para-athlete. USA's Roderick Townsend won gold while Dallas Wise shared the second spot with Nishad. Townsend made the jump of 2.15m while Wise recorded a jump of 2.06 m. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two.

Today, para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver in the women's singles - Class 4 event. With the silver medal, Bhavina became the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021