Soccer-CAS rejects LaLiga appeal over World Cup qualifiers extension

Soccer clubs in Spain's LaLiga have been forced to release international players for September's South American World Cup qualifiers after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sunday.

LaLiga had appealed against global soccer governing body FIFA's extension to the international window for World Cup qualifiers by two days because it meant players participating in the matches would be unable to turn out for their clubs when Spain's domestic fixtures resume on Sept. 11.

FIFA welcomed the decision by CAS, it said in a statement.

