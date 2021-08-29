Left Menu

Soccer-CAS rejects LaLiga appeal over World Cup qualifiers extension

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-08-2021 19:41 IST
  • Spain

Soccer clubs in Spain's LaLiga have been forced to release international players for September's South American World Cup qualifiers after a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Sunday.

LaLiga had appealed against global soccer governing body FIFA's extension to the international window for World Cup qualifiers by two days because it meant players participating in the matches would be unable to turn out for their clubs when Spain's domestic fixtures resume on Sept. 11.

FIFA welcomed the decision by CAS, it said in a statement.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

