Team India confident of Vinod Kumar retaining bronze in discus F52 as Technical Delegates review results

The Indian contingent is confident that Vinod Kumar will retain his bronze medal even though a protest has been lodged against him after the athlete won the medal in discus throw in the F52 class at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday. "It was only four days back that his classification was done and I was there. Three Tokyo Paralympics classifiers had classified Vinod Kumar as F52 and we are confident that the medal will stay after review even though there has been a protest," Team India's Deputy Chef de Mission Arhan Bagati told ANI.

Vinod Kumar registered throws of 17.46m, 18.32m, 17.80m, 19.12m, 19.91m, and 19.81m in his six attempts. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz won a gold medal as he registered the best throw of 20.02m in the second attempt while the silver was won by Croatia's Velimir Sandor (19.98m). In an official communication, the Technical Delegates of the Organising Committee informed that the Men's Discus F52 is under Classification Observation Process. Results of the event are currently under review due to classification observation in competition. The Victory Ceremony has been postponed to the evening session of August 30 at 21:57.

Earlier, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the high jump event. Nishad made a jump of 2.06m and as a result, he sealed the silver medal. Para table tennis player Bhavina also won silver in the women's singles - Class 4 event. With the silver medal, Bhavina became the first table tennis player ever to win a medal at the Paralympics for India and the second female athlete after PCI chief Deepa Malik to achieve this feat. Deepa had won silver at Rio 2016 in women's shot put. (ANI)

