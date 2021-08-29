Left Menu

Soccer-100% Spurs go top after Son sinks Watford

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their 100% start to the season with a 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday thanks to a first half goal from Son Heung-min. Watford are 12th with three points.

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their 100% start to the season with a 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday thanks to a first half goal from Son Heung-min. The South Korean's swerving free kick, three minutes before the break, deceived Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner.

Spurs striker Harry Kane, who had been the subject of a lengthy but unsuccessful transfer bid from Manchester City, made his first start of the season for the club. Tottenham head into the international break at the top of the table having won all three games 1-0 under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Watford are 12th with three points.

