Soccer-Angers roll on as Clermont maintain unbeaten record

Surprise package Angers provisionally went top of Ligue 1 on Sunday after a 2-0 home win over 10-man Rennes while promoted Clermont Foot kept their unbeaten record intact as they fought back from two goals down in a 2-2 home draw with Metz. Angers have 10 points from four games, one more than Paris St Germain who visit Reims in the evening fixture with new signing Lionel Messi expected to make his debut after joining the French giants from Barcelona earlier this month.

Clermont, who are playing in the top flight for the first time this season, are third on eight points from four games after producing another entertaining performance. Rennes had Loic Bade sent off for a second yellow card in the 43rd minute before a comedy of errors in their six-yard box allowed Sofiane Boufal to fire Angers ahead in the 57th.

Visiting goalkeeper Alfred Gomis lost possession after playing a nonchalant one-two with a defender and Boufal pounced to tap the ball into an empty net before Mohamed Ali Cho sealed the win in the 88th minute with a composed finish. Clermont overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in a row after fighting back in last Sunday's 3-3 draw at Lyon, with Kosovo striker Elbasan Rashani in the spotlight again.

Metz raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to an Ibrahima Niane penalty and an own goal by home keeper Arthur Desmas before Rashani, who netted twice against Lyon as a late substitute, engineered Clermont's comeback. Rashani delivered a sublime cross for his team's first goal as Sikou Niakate turned a Mohamed Bayo header into his own net before he levelled in the 58th minute when he slid in to poke home a loose ball from close range.

Monaco eased some of the pressure off their coach Niko Kovac as a Sofiane Diop double helped them beat Troyes 2-1 away for their first league win of the season. Diop struck in either half to cancel out a Ruben Aguilar own goal.

Elsewhere, Lens led and then came from behind to salvage a 2-2 home draw with Lorient while Strasbourg beat visiting Brest 3-1 after picking up one point in their opening three games. Champions Lille, who are still winless, were playing Montpellier at home in the 1500 GMT kick off. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

