Left Menu

Soccer-Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang on loan from Leipzig

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old forward made 26 appearances for the German club last season, helping them finish second in the league.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 21:37 IST
Soccer-Wolves sign South Korea's Hwang on loan from Leipzig

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed South Korea international Hwang Hee-chan on a season-long loan from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the Premier League club announced on Sunday. The 25-year-old forward made 26 appearances for the German club last season, helping them finish second in the league. He will link up with his Wolves team mates after the international break.

"Hwang's a player we've watched for a few years now," Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said in a statement https://www.wolves.co.uk/news/first-team/20210829-hwang-becomes-latest-new-signing. "He's got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide. "He's got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup. He's got a lot of pace, power and strength – he's probably a little bit different to what we've got, and we think he's a strong acquisition for the squad."

Hwang is Wolves sixth signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of defenders Rayan Ait Nouri, Yerson Mosquera, Bendeguz Bolla, goalkeeper Jose Sa and winger Francisco Trincao, who joined on loan from Barcelona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021