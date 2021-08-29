TN CM, leaders congratulate Bhavina Patel for bagging silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and other leaders congratulated para table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel for winning a silver medal at the Paralympic Games held in Tokyo.

''I feel happy and proud in congratulating India's daughter Bhavinaben Patel for her stupendous performance by winning silver in Para Table Tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics,'' Stalin said in his congratulatory message. In another release, Stalin extended his greetings to Nishad and Vinod Kumar for bagging medals in high jump and discus throw, respectively.

''Its raining medals for India at Tokyo Paralympics on National Sports Day. My hearty congratulations to Nishad Kumar and Vinod Kumar for winning Silver and Bronze medals in High Jump T47 and Discus Throw F52, respectively, with Asian record'', Stalin said in a release.

In his message to the silver medallist, Palaniswami said, ''You have succeeded in overcoming many of the sufferings. I pray to Lord to bless you for series of success in the journey of life.'' PMK founder S Ramadoss also lauded the efforts of Bhavina Patel and said, ''Let the record journey and medal accumulation continue in the world stage.'' The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run at the Games ended with a fighting 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to China's Ying Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles Class 4 summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

