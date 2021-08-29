Left Menu

Tokyo Paralympics: GSTTA welcomes Gujarat CM's announcement to award Bhavina Patel

Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) on Sunday welcomed state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's announcement to reward Bhavina Patel for her historic performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

ANI | Gandhidham (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-08-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 22:28 IST
Tokyo Paralympics: GSTTA welcomes Gujarat CM's announcement to award Bhavina Patel
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel (Photo: Twitter/Rahul Gandhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat State Table Tennis Association (GSTTA) on Sunday welcomed state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's announcement to reward Bhavina Patel for her historic performance at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Ahmedabad-based Bhavina Patel became the first paddler from the country to pocket a medal at the Para Games when she picked the silver medal in the Women's Singles Class 4 category in Tokyo.

While Bhavina's indomitable fighting spirit had won accolades across the country, Vijay Rupani on Sunday tweeted that his government will reward the inspiring wheelchair-bound player with a reward of Rs 3 crore for her performance. Reacting to the announcement, GSTTA president Vipul Mittra said, "We welcome our CM's Vijay Rupani's announcement to reward Bhavina Patel for her historic performance at the Games."

"The reward will not only encourage Bhavina to strive for more but also inspire others to not let the gauntlet down when facing adversity. I am sure that the CM's decision will also inspire others to pick up sports and excel in their trade," Mittra added. In the final, Bhavina suffered a heart-breaking 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 loss against World No. 1 Ying Zhou of China, the only player who had previously beaten India at the Games.

After a humbling loss against Zhou in her opening match, Bhavina showed tremendous grit and determination to topple higher-ranked players on her way to the final. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

Volcanic eruptions might have created oxygen in atmosphere

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt; India's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high and more

Health News Roundup: Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vac...

 Global
3
These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

These Xiaomi smartphones will get MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition globally

 Global
4
Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Sun Life using AWS technology to innovate and drive operational efficiency

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021