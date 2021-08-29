Sports News Roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak; Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: A's halt Yankees' 13-game winning streak

Frankie Montas pitched seven shutout innings for the second consecutive time Saturday afternoon, helping the host Oakland Athletics end their losing skid with a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees, who saw their 13-game winning streak come to a close. Matt Chapman homered, Tony Kemp had two hits, including an RBI single, and a third Oakland run scored on a balk as the A's snapped a six-game losing streak that had equaled the length of the one they had to open the season.

Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated

Andy Murray said receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is about looking out for the health of the "wider public" and he hopes tennis players who are reluctant to get the jab will come around to seeing its many upsides. Murray's comments come ahead of the start of the U.S. Open in New York next week, where organizers on Friday said fans must show proof of vaccination to enter the grounds. The athletes themselves are not required to be vaccinated.

Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health

Players' mental health is in focus as the U.S. Open kicks off Monday, after four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka led the charge for her fellow athletes this year. The 23-year-old withdrew from the French Open after being fined and threatened with expulsion for refusing to attend media conferences, which she said had an adverse impact on her mental health, and disclosed she had suffered from depression for years.

NFL roundup: Josh Allen (2 TDs) leads Bills past Packers

Buffalo starting quarterback Josh Allen passed for 194 and two touchdowns in his preseason debut to lead the Bills to a 19-0 victory over the visiting Green Bay Packers. The Bills finished the preseason 3-0.

Motorcycling-Quartararo extends championship lead with win at Silverstone

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo stormed to victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to claim his fifth win of the season and extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP world championship standings. The French rider, who started from third on the grid, took the lead on lap five and opened up a three-second gap on the chasing pack before cruising home in style to tighten his grip on this season's championship.

Soccer-Spurs go top of Premier League after Son sinks Watford

Tottenham Hotspur maintained their 100% start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 win over Watford on Sunday thanks to a somewhat fortuitous first-half goal from Son Heung-min. Son fired a swerving free kick into the box from the left-hand side that deceived Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann and found the bottom-right corner three minutes before the break.

IPC says Afghan athletes to focus on Tokyo Games, no media access

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said on Sunday that the well-being and mental health of two newly arrived Afghan athletes are its top priority, and the pair will not be speaking to media during the Paralympic Games. Zakai Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to compete in the 2020 Paralympics after Khudadadi made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul after the Taliban swept to power.

Soccer-Chelsea boss Tuchel confirms Kante injury

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante aggravated an existing ankle injury in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Liverpool, manager Thomas Tuchel said, leading to the France international being substituted at half-time. Kante initially picked up the injury in the warm-up ahead of the UEFA Super Cup earlier this month and was not involved in Chelsea's Premier League season opener against Crystal Palace as a precaution.

Soccer-Messi included in PSG squad for Reims Ligue 1 trip

Argentine forward Lionel Messi has been included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims, the club said on Sunday. The 34-year-old, who signed a two-year deal with PSG with an option for a third year after his contract with Barcelona expired, had yet to feature in the squad since joining on Aug. 10.

Athletics-Ethiopia's Yehualaw smashes half marathon world record

Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw smashed the half marathon world record on Sunday, finishing in one hour, three minutes, 43 seconds at the Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne, Northern Ireland, to shave 19 seconds of the previous mark. The previous record was set by Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich in Istanbul on April 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)