IOC announces demise of former IOC President Jacques Rogge

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday announced the demise of former IOC President Count Jacques Rogge. He was 79 years old. Rogge was the eighth President of the IOC, from 2001 to 2013, after which he became Honorary President. He was married to Anne, and leaves a son, a daughter, and two grandchildren.

Rogge was an orthopaedic surgeon with a degree in sports medicine. A life-long sports fan and an accomplished athlete, Rogge was a Belgian rugby champion and represented his country on the national team. He was a 16-time Belgian national champion and a world champion in sailing. He also competed in sailing at three editions of the Olympic Games, in 1968, 1972, and 1976, in the Finn class.

"After his career as an athlete, he became President of the Belgian and European Olympic Committees, and was elected President of the IOC in 2001. After his IOC Presidency, he also served as a Special Envoy for Youth, Refugees, and Sport to the United Nations," the IOC said in an official statement. Remembering his life, IOC President Thomas Bach recalled: "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and being with athletes - and he transmitted this passion to everyone who knew him. His joy in sport was infectious. He was an accomplished President, helping to modernise and transform the IOC. He will be remembered particularly for championing youth sport and for inaugurating the Youth Olympic Games. He was also a fierce proponent of clean sport, and fought tirelessly against the evils of doping."

As a mark of respect, the Olympic flag will be flown at half-mast for five days at Olympic House, at The Olympic Museum, and at all IOC properties, and the IOC invites all National Olympic Committees and International Federations to join in this gesture of remembrance and honour. The family has asked that their privacy be respected at this time whilst they grieve for their loss, and that any communication during this period be made through the IOC.

Following a private family ceremony, a public memorial service will take place later in the year, where members and friends of the Olympic Movement will be able to remember his life and his great contribution to the sport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)