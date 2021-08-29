Left Menu

Motor racing-Formula One's half-point races

Sunday’s rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix, won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, was Formula One's shortest race and only the sixth since the championship started in 1950 to end with half-points awarded.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2021 23:10 IST
Sunday's rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix, won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, was Formula One's shortest race and only the sixth since the championship started in 1950 to end with half-points awarded. The race was halted after the minimum two laps behind the safety car ensured points could be scored.

Following are details on the other five half-point races: MALAYSIA 2009

Britain's Jenson Button won a chaotic Malaysian Grand Prix for his second triumph in two races for Brawn GP. The race was abandoned behind the safety car after 32 of 56 scheduled laps due to a torrential downpour. AUSTRALIA 1991

The season-ending race in Adelaide was won by Brazilian Ayrton Senna after being stopped on the 14th of 81 laps due to heavy rain. Italian Gianni Morbidelli ended the year with only a half-point and had to wait until 1994 to score a whole one. MONACO 1984

The race was halted in the 31st of 77 laps due to rain. French great Alain Prost was the winner. He ended up losing the title that year by a half-point to Austrian Niki Lauda, despite having won more races. AUSTRIA 1975

Stopped in the 29th of 54 laps at the Oesterreichring due to rain. The late Italian Vittorio Brambilla took the only victory of his Formula One career and was so excited that he spun into the barriers after taking the chequered flag. SPAIN 1975

The race at Barcelona's Montjuich circuit was stopped after 29 of the 75 laps when German Rolf Stommelen's Lola crashed into the crowd and killed five spectators. Italian Lella Lombardi finished sixth, becoming the first woman driver to score - although no woman has scored a full point yet. (Compiled by Alan Baldwin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

